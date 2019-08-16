From the Ancestry.com list of recent new and/or updated additions at https://www.ancestry.com/cs/recent-collections:
Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com
Dick Eastman · August 16, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 23 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 50 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!
Click here to renew an existing Plus Edition subscription.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition at: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
You may renew an existing Plus Edition subscription at: https://https://eognplus.com/amember/member.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- The National Endowment for the Humanities Announces 2019 Awards for the National Digital Newspaper Program, adding partners in Rhode Island, Virgin Islands and Wyoming
- Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com
- Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis Reveals the Company’s Health Ambitions
- TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer adds the Charles Booth Poverty Maps of London
- Hotel Reservations Now Open for the National Genealogical Society’s 2020 Family History Conference
- Hungary Has the World’s Second Largest Percentage of Population with Jewish Ancestry
- Ancestry.com Owners Aim to Extract $900 Million Payout With Loan
- Washington State Archives and Library Awarded for Saving Artifacts from Aberdeen Armory Fire
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 12 August 2019
- Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos – Part II
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- (+) A GPS Device That is Accurate to Within One Centimeter
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- New Records Available to Search on Findmypast
- Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com
- Leaking Dome at National Records of Scotland Causes Massive Damage to Precious Historical Documents
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 5 August 2019
- How the Great Fertility Decline Affected the Lives of Women
- Historic Catholic Records Online Project Expansion Announced by American Ancestors and the Archdiocese of Boston
- Florida Holocaust Museum working to Digitize Entire Museum Collection of over 20,000 Items
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Ancestry.com Owners Aim to Extract $900 Million Payout With Loan
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 12 August 2019
- Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis Reveals the Company's Health Ambitions
- Hungary Has the World’s Second Largest Percentage of Population with Jewish Ancestry
- Washington State Archives and Library Awarded for Saving Artifacts from Aberdeen Armory Fire
- TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer adds the Charles Booth Poverty Maps of London
- The In-Depth Genealogist is Going Out of Business
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos – Part II
- Hotel Reservations Now Open for the National Genealogical Society’s 2020 Family History Conference
Categories
- Announcements (132)
- Books (208)
- Business News (169)
- CD-ROM (5)
- Cloud Services (65)
- Conferences (358)
- Current Affairs (398)
- DNA (317)
- Education (107)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (12)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (2)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (167)
- Hardware (115)
- Help Wanted (24)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (383)
- Humor (18)
- Legal Affairs (224)
- Music (8)
- Off Topic (88)
- Online Sites (1,237)
- Opinion (7)
- People (220)
- Photography (97)
- Plus Edition Article (13)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (197)
- Privacy (1)
- Scams (13)
- Societies (286)
- Software (307)
- Sponsor (4)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (120)
- Travel (63)
- Uncategorized (67)
- Video & Television (159)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (11)
- Weblogs (3)
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
I’d love the company! Are you available for lunch? Dinner?
21 to 24 August 2019 – Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) conference – Washington, D.C.
6 to 8 September 2019 – MyHeritage LIVE 2019 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
24-26 October 2019 – RootsTech2019 London – London, England
8 & 9 November 2019 – Annual Florida Family History Conference – Orlando, Florida
July 19 to 26, 2020 – Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island with Cruise Everything
Image already added
Blog Stats
- 11,504,055 hits
Recent Comments