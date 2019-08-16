The National Endowment for the Humanities Announces 2019 Awards for the National Digital Newspaper Program, adding partners in Rhode Island, Virgin Islands and Wyoming

Old newspapers often are valuable tools for genealogists and historians. Not only will you find birth announcements, marriage announcements, and obituaries, but you will occasionally find information about the activities and interests of ancestors. This normally is information not found in public vital records. You also will always learn about the world in which these ancestors lived and the events that shaped their lives. With that in mind, here is an announcement from the National Endowment for the Humanities:

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has announced 2019 National Digital Newspaper Program (NDNP) funding for institutions representing 11 states to expand their selection and digitization of U.S. historic newspapers for contribution to the freely available Chronicling America online collection, hosted by the Library of Congress. New partners in the program include the Providence Public Library (Rhode Island); the US Virgin Islands (in partnership with the Universities of Florida and Puerto Rico); and the University of Wyoming (Laramie). Eight other participating institutions – Arkansas State Archives, Connecticut State Library, University of Delaware, University of Georgia, Minnesota Historical Society, Library of Virginia, West Virginia University and Wisconsin Historical Society – also received awards to expand their ongoing selection and digitization of newspapers from their state. Check out the full list of grants for details. Since 2005, cultural institutions in 49 states and territories have joined the program, jointly sponsored by the NEH and LC, and contributed more than 15 million digitized historical American newspaper pages, published between 1789 and 1963 in 19 different languages, to the collection.

