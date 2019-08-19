On the Road Again, This Time to the FGS Conference in Washington, DC

· August 19, 2019 · Conferences, This Newsletter · No Comments

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences.

I will be in Washington, DC this week on Wednesday through Saturday. I will be attending the annual conference of the Federation of Genealogical Societies. For details about this conference, see https://www.fgsconference.org.

I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs of the conference in this newsletter while I am there. Who knows? I may even get to attend a few presentations!

I should be back home next week for a few days before heading out on my next trip.

Stay tuned!

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: