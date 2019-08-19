Visiting Dead Relatives on Google Street View

I have to admit I would never have thought of this. However, Jessie Schiewe has published an article about using Google Maps not only to look up addresses, but also to provide a window into the lives of the recently deceased. Let’s emphasize the RECENTLY deceased. It won’t help with finding relatives in earlier centuries.

Here is but one example as described in the article:

“Three years after her grandparents’ deaths, 19-year-old Luisa Hoenle looked up their old house on Google Maps. Feeling nostalgic if not a bit masochistic, the Switzerland-based art school student input their street address and then clicked on the Street View icon, which showed panoramic photos of the property.

“Built decades ago by her grandfather Siegfried, the house had fallen into disrepair since his death from cancer in 2016, its once lush lawn now filled with withered and dying plants. But on Google Street View, Hoenle found older images of the home from before its decline. She scrolled through the photographs, reminiscing, when she noticed something else: her grandfather.

“A Google Street View car had unknowingly snapped photos of the late Siegfried while he was gardening in his front lawn, a year or so before he died.”

There’s more. It seems many people have unearthed similar photos of now-dead relatives on Google Street View.

You can find Jessie Schiewe’s article at: https://www.okwhatever.org/topics/things/dead-relative-google-street-view.