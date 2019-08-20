Claim a free Findmypast DNA kit at FGS 2019

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Exclusive to FGS attendees, Findmypast will be offering a FREE Findmypast DNA kit for every GEDCOM uploaded to the Findmypast family tree Upload your tree at the Findmypast booth (#110) to claim your free kit All free kits come preloaded with a complimentary 14-day subscription to Findmypast



Tuesday August 20th 2019

Findmypast DNA – the only test specifically designed to help make British & Irish family history discoveries – will be free to all those who upload a GEDCOM to the Findmypast Family Tree at the 2019 Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference.

Exclusive to FGS attendees, this incredible offer is open to all who visit the Findmypast booth (#110) in the Vendor Hall of the Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington DC, between August 21st and August 24th.

The autosomal tests, available to buy online at https://www.findmypast.com/ancestry-dna-testing/ for $89, come preloaded with a complimentary 14-day subscription to Findmypast’s vast archive of more than 9 billion historical records and newspaper articles.

It is first come, first serve while limited stocks last so attendees are advised to visit the Findmypast team as early as possible to ensure they don’t miss out.

Launched in partnership with fellow British brand, Living DNA in November 2019, this first of its kind service uses Living DNA’s unique test employing cutting-edge science to provide a breakdown of 21 regions across Britain and Ireland, connecting family history enthusiasts with the records they need to bring their ancestors’ stories to life.

As the only DNA test on the market to break down a person’s heritage into specific British and Irish regions and connect them with historical records, Findmypast DNA helps users to build a colourful picture of their roots. Whether you descend from Normans, Romans or Saxons, users can also access interactive maps showing the global movements of those who share their DNA, from 80,000 years ago all the way up to modern day.­­­­­­­

NOTE: free access to Findmypast records is only available to new and returning Findmypast customers.