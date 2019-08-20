New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 19 August 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added over 7 million U.S. World War II draft registration cards this week. More historical records from Canada, England, France, Peru, South Africa and the United States.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Canada
|Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926
|56,867
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|178
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|27,992
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|16
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|2,008
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers
|126,104
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963
|48,547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772-1894
|2,386
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1836
|190,775
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|26,562
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011
|246
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|268,697
|766,663
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Alaska, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|22,410
|22,595
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Arizona, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|141,121
|141,661
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914-1923
|22
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|8,839
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989
|4,445
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Colorado, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|283,562
|283,562
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Connecticut, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|478,703
|484,260
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Delaware, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|74,179
|79,724
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|District of Columbia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|245,072
|247,459
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Florida, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|536,621
|542,399
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Hawaii, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|138,956
|141,735
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Idaho, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|138,954
|139,850
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records
|4,428
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maryland, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|532,405
|542,647
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001
|912
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|693,535
|694,725
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Missouri, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|952,820
|958,644
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Nebraska, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|310,174
|297,841
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Nevada, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|35,949
|36,139
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|New Mexico, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|140,702
|141,886
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Church Records, 1700-1970
|70,086
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|604,280
|581,971
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931
|179,267
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960
|164,906
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|13,419
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|104,071
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|144,519
|145,062
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Virgin Islands, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|5,625
|5,625
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|762,434
|766,663
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|West Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|521,022
|524,308
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Wyoming, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|66,012
|66,160
|New indexed records and images collection
