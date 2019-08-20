New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 19 August 2019

· August 20, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 7 million U.S. World War II draft registration cards this week. More historical records from Canada, England, France, Peru, South Africa and the United States.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Canada Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926 56,867 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 178 0

 

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 27,992 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983  16 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 2,008 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 126,104 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963 48,547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772-1894 2,386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1836 190,775 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 26,562 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011  246 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 268,697 766,663 New indexed records and images collection
United States Alaska, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 22,410 22,595 New indexed records and images collection
United States Arizona, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 141,121 141,661 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914-1923 22 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 8,839 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 4,445 0 New indexed records collection
United States Colorado, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 283,562 283,562 New indexed records and images collection
United States Connecticut, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 478,703 484,260 New indexed records and images collection
United States Delaware, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 74,179 79,724 New indexed records and images collection
United States District of Columbia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 245,072 247,459 New indexed records and images collection
United States Florida, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 536,621 542,399 New indexed records and images collection
United States Hawaii, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 138,956 141,735 New indexed records and images collection
United States Idaho, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 138,954 139,850 New indexed records and images collection
United States Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records 4,428 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maryland, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 532,405 542,647 New indexed records and images collection
United States Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001 912 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 693,535 694,725 New indexed records and images collection
United States Missouri, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 952,820 958,644 New indexed records and images collection
United States Nebraska, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 310,174 297,841 New indexed records and images collection
United States Nevada, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 35,949 36,139 New indexed records and images collection
United States New Mexico, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 140,702 141,886 New indexed records and images collection
United States North Carolina, Church Records, 1700-1970 70,086 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oklahoma, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 604,280 581,971 New indexed records and images collection
United States Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931 179,267 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960 164,906 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 13,419 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 104,071 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 144,519 145,062 New indexed records and images collection
United States Virgin Islands, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 5,625 5,625 New indexed records and images collection
United States Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 762,434 766,663 New indexed records and images collection
United States West Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 521,022 524,308 New indexed records and images collection
United States Wyoming, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 66,012 66,160 New indexed records and images collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: