Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Unsung Heroes Awards at 2019 Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference

The following announcement was written by the Genealogy Guys, George G. Morgan and Drew Smith, and Rick Voight of Vivid-Pix RESTORE photo restoration software:

The Genealogy Guys Podcast, co-hosted by George G. Morgan and Drew Smith who are producers of the oldest continually produced genealogy podcast, and Vivid-Pix, makers of RESTORE photo restoration software, are announcing the winners in the Unsung Heroes Awards at the Vivid-Pix booth at the 2019 Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2019.

The Unsung Heroes Awards acknowledge and celebrate those members of the genealogy community who digitize, index, or transcribe documents of value to genealogical researchers and make them available online. The Unsung Heroes Awards is a quarterly awards program designed to recognize its recipients in up to five categories: individuals, genealogical/historical societies, libraries/archives, young people, and a posthumous award. The winners for 3Q2019 are:

Individual – James “Jim” Paprocki is the winner in the Individual category for his tremendous work on the Rochester Churches Indexing Project for churches in the Rochester, new York, area. The RCIP was begun in 2009 by a group of individual researchers with ties to the Rochester Genealogical Society, Inc. Their experience led them to an idea which would help genealogy work in the future. It was determined that the convenience of a general index to the many churches in the Rochester, New York, area would be a tremendous asset. Jim has been one of the coordinators of the RCIP and the key developer of the database. As of August 2019, the website states that there are over 200,000 records in the database, including 35,575 marriages, 96,863 births/baptisms, and 90,295 deaths/burials/funerals.

Society – The Society winner is the Michigan Italian Genealogy Society for its work in digitizing and indexing funeral cards for people with Italian surnames and making them available on the Internet. A majority of the cards are from the Detroit area dating from 1924 to 1999, and they contain names, birth and death dates, and the name of the funeral home. Many also have photographs of the individual. Kenneth Merique, a director with The Polish Genealogical Society of Michigan, generously donated hundreds of funeral cards he has collected over the years. Most of the deceased are from the Detroit area, but some are distant relatives with Michigan connections. The Michigan Italian Genealogy Society has digitized these resources and has posted them to our website. An index is also provided. This collection represents a unique set of records that can provide clues to other evidence, including birth records, a death certificate, funeral home records, and cemetery records. This online collection can be accessed at https://miitaliangs.weebly.com/blog/detroit-area-funeral-cards.

The winners will receive: a beautiful custom-made commemorative mug from Vivid-Pix with their choice of one of their own images, a certificate, and an announcement on the next episode of The Genealogy Guys Podcast. A profile of each winner has been published on The Genealogy Guys Blog; and recognition will be published at the Vivid-Pix Unsung Heroes Blog website.

Many nominations were received, and these will also be considered for future quarters’ Unsung Heroes Awards. The nomination due date for the next set of awards will be announced soon. Full details and links to the nomination form can be found at https://ahaseminars.com/cpage.php?pt=24 and www.vivid-pix.com/unsungheroes.

The Genealogy Guys Podcast and Vivid-Pix salute these selfless volunteers whose efforts make invaluable genealogical and historical information available to researchers around the globe. “We Sing Your Praises!”