MyHeritage Adds French Record Collection: Nord Civil Marriage Records, 1792–1937

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage:

I’m delighted to let you know that we are releasing a fantastic French record collection — France, Nord Civil Marriages, 1792-1937 which includes 5.4 million civil records of marriages (1792-1937) for the French department of Nord that were collected by government authorities after the French Republic was proclaimed in 1792. The collection contains a detailed searchable index with details you won’t find on other websites.

The collection is live in MyHeritage SuperSearch™ at: https://www.myheritage.com/research/collection-10726/france-nord-civil-marriages-1792-1937

In this collection, you’ll find rich details about the bride, groom, and their families, including the names of the bride and groom, their birth dates, birthplaces, marriage date and location, and the names of the bride’s and groom’s parents — including their mothers’ maiden surnames. Additional information about the death of one or more of the parents, along with witness names and details — often with recorded relationships to the bride and groom — can also be found.

The index that we created for this collection is unique in that it lists information that isn’t available on any other website, such as the estimated birth years of the bride and groom, and the names of their parents.

The collection on MyHeritage also includes beautiful scanned images of every record in a higher resolution than can be on some other sources.

The collection is available for searching on SuperSearch™, and users will receive Record Matches from this collection, revealing new information about their ancestors who appear in the records.

The collections provide robust coverage of during a span of 145 years making them a treasure trove of valuable family history information. They are sure to provide insight for anyone with roots in that region.

Please find more information in our blog post https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/08/myheritage-adds-french-record-collection-nord-civil-marriage-records-1792-1937/ and feel free to share it with all your friends and followers.