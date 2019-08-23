Join Us at MyHeritage LIVE 2019 in Amsterdam at a Discounted Price

Are you thinking about joining us at MyHeritage LIVE 2019 in Amsterdam on 6-8 September 2019 at the Hilton Amsterdam in the Netherlands? The time is short but there is still plenty of time to make reservations and purchase tickets.
Speaking of tickets, readers of this newsletter may purchase tickets to the conference at discount.You can purchase tickets a special discount code that will give you a 10% discount on your ticket(s). To purchase the tickets, go to https://live2019.myheritage.com, click on REGISTER NOW, and use the code EASTMAN10 on the order form where it says “Enter Promotional Code.”
I was able to attend last year’s first user conference last year in Oslo, Norway and loved it. I can recommend this year’s event without hesitation. Indeed, I will be in Amsterdam for this year’s conference. I wouldn’t miss it! The 2nd MyHeritage LIVE conference will take place on the weekend of 6-8 September 2019 at the Hilton Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
There will be an incredible lineup of international speakers, MyHeritage staff, and local experts including MyHeritage Founder & CEO Gilad Japhet, Chief Science Officer Prof. Yaniv Erlich, Blaine Bettinger (The Genetic Genealogist), Yvette Hoitink (Dutch Genealogy), Diahan Southard (Your DNA Guide), Roberta Estes (DNAeXplained), Leah Larkin (The DNA Geek) and more. The full list of speakers may be found at https://live2019.myheritage.com/ and the schedule or events is available on the sane web site.
The conference is open to anyone who would like to learn more about MyHeritage. There will be three tracks: genealogy, DNA, and hands-on workshops, designed to suit all levels of experience, plus plenty of opportunities to ask questions and meet other MyHeritage users and genealogy enthusiasts. All sessions will be in English.
I look forward to seeing you in Amsterdam!
Recent Comments