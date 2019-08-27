35 Google Drive Tips You Can’t Afford to Miss

This article has nothing to do with family history, DNA, or related topics. However, I do know that many newsletter readers use Google Drive or other cloud-based file storage services. If that includes you, I would suggest you read a new article by Eric Griffith in the PCmag web site at https://is.gd/oaKqHt.

In the article, you will find that Google Drive is much more than a simple file storage service. It is also a file copying (replication) service, word processor, file sharing service, secure file encryption service, a method of accessing Drive files when offline, OCR application, and much more.

One new thing I learned in the article: if you want to quickly create a new doc, spreadsheet, presentation, site, or form, add the following links to your browser’s bookmark bar:

http://doc.new—new Google document

http://sheets.new—new Google Sheet

http://deck.new—new Google Slide

http://site.new—new Google site

http://form.new—new Google form

You can read all this and a lot more at: https://is.gd/oaKqHt.