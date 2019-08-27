35 Google Drive Tips You Can’t Afford to Miss

· August 27, 2019 · Cloud Services, Off Topic · 3 Comments

This article has nothing to do with family history, DNA, or related topics. However, I do know that many newsletter readers use Google Drive or other cloud-based file storage services. If that includes you, I would suggest you read a new article by Eric Griffith in the PCmag web site at https://is.gd/oaKqHt.

In the article, you will find that Google Drive is much more than a simple file storage service. It is also a file copying (replication) service, word processor, file sharing service, secure file encryption service, a method of accessing Drive files when offline, OCR application, and much more.

One new thing I learned in the article: if you want to quickly create a new doc, spreadsheet, presentation, site, or form, add the following links to your browser’s bookmark bar:

http://doc.new—new Google document
http://sheets.new—new Google Sheet
http://deck.new—new Google Slide
http://site.new—new Google site
http://form.new—new Google form

You can read all this and a lot more at: https://is.gd/oaKqHt.

3 Comments

RonNasty64 August 27, 2019 at 11:52 am

Thanks, I’m definitely going to try the PDF to text option. Now if they could do something with my bookmarks.

John Rees August 27, 2019 at 12:13 pm

N.B Google’s Terms of Service
“When you upload, submit, store, send or receive content to or through our Services, you give Google (and those we work with) a worldwide licence to use, host, store, reproduce, modify, create derivative works (such as those resulting from translations, adaptations or other changes that we make so that your content works better with our Services), communicate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute such content.”

Jason Presley August 27, 2019 at 1:31 pm

I was so excited to find that Google Drive was OCR’ing my clippings that I was storing.

