A Study of Immigrants from Russia to Baltimore

Roughly a century ago, scores of immigrants moved to Baltimore from a Russian village.

Howard Schwartz says he was never one for researching family history, but after his mother died six years ago, a pair of old photographs hanging on her wall piqued his curiosity. Who, he wondered, were those serious-looking, bearded men? The women in buttoned-up dresses, the girls with the braids, the boys in knee-length trousers?

Beginning with those questions, Schwartz, a 63-year-old Baltimore native who lives in California, developed an extraordinary chronicle of a clan that emigrated to Baltimore in waves from a single village in Russia roughly a century ago. In all, several dozen immigrants came to Baltimore from Mlynov, Russia, from 1890 to 1929 — people named Fishman and Goldseker and Shulman who, with others from their village and their descendants, left indelible marks on their adopted city in Maryland.

The Mlynov community gave rise to many prominent citizens, including doctors, lawyers, rabbis, and politicians.

You can read more about Howard Schwartz’s efforts in an article by Jonathan Pitts in the Baltimore Sun‘s web site at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn-190826a.

My thanks to newsletter reader Eleanor Ryan for telling me about this article.