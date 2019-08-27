New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 26 August 2019

· August 27, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added nearly 5 million New York death records from 1880-1956. Additional records include areas from Austria, Brazil, Norway, South Africa, and the United States, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, South Carolina and the Native American Birth and Death Records.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Austria Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911 16,067 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016 345,819 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Probate Index Cards, 1640-1903 96,443 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 192,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929 18,918 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998 1,773 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015 1,706 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958 84,429 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956 97,491 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, State Death Index, 1880-1956 4,749,222 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Carolina, Colleton County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951 22,417 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American Birth and Death Records, 1885-1940 1,167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

