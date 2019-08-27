New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 26 August 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added nearly 5 million New York death records from 1880-1956. Additional records include areas from Austria, Brazil, Norway, South Africa, and the United States, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, South Carolina and the Native American Birth and Death Records.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|16,067
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|345,819
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Norway
|Norway, Probate Index Cards, 1640-1903
|96,443
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|192,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929
|18,918
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998
|1,773
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015
|1,706
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958
|84,429
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956
|97,491
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, State Death Index, 1880-1956
|4,749,222
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Colleton County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951
|22,417
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American Birth and Death Records, 1885-1940
|1,167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
