Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

· August 27, 2019 · This Newsletter · No Comments

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. You will notice that this week’s email looks radically different from the previous Plus Edition email messages you have received. I hope you will like the changes but, if not, please let me know.

Due to the technical “challenges” of creating a new format, this week’s Plus Edition newsletter is being sent one day later than usual.

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

If you do not receive the Plus Edition message, you can see the same thing by clicking here: https://conta.cc/3213KFQ

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to see what you are missing, you can see the (abbreviated) email message at: https://conta.cc/3213KFQ.

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

