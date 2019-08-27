Saanich (British Columbia) Archives Flooded

Paper documents at another archive have been damaged by unforeseen problems. The Saanich (British Columbia) Archives web site at https://www.saanich.ca/EN/main/parks-recreation-culture/archives.html states:

“Saanich Archives is currently closed due to a recent flood in our facility. At this time we are unable to provide access to our collections as they are being stored offsite until restoration work is complete. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

“Due to a broken water pipe in the mechanical room of the Saanich Centennial Library, G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre experienced a large scale flood overnight. The entire facility will remain closed until further notice.

“The water supply to the building has been shut off and crews are working onsite to assess the damage. Remediation assessments will take place in the Saanich Archives as soon as possible. The extent of any damage is unknown at this point.”

There is no mention of any digital backups or off-site backups, if any, of any documents.

My thanks to newsletter reader Jon Ackroyd for telling me about this sad news.