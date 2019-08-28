The following article first appeared in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/08/740-million-free-census-records-for-labor-day/:

Have you ever wondered what life was like for your ancestors? How they earned a living and what their day-to-day work activities were like?

This Labor Day weekend is the 125th anniversary of the Labor Day holiday in the United States and the 127th anniversary of its establishment in Canada.

We’d like to mark the occasion by helping you go back in time and learn more about your ancestors’ professions and their contributions to their countries.

From August 30–September 2, 2019, we are providing FREE access to 740 million census records on SuperSearch™. These include all of our U.S. and Canadian Census records collections.

Search our U.S. and Canadian census record collections for free now!

Labor Day is a nationwide holiday that takes place on the first Monday in September. It celebrates the achievements and contributions of workers.

Though the day is often observed as an end-of-the-summer celebration — including barbeques and family gatherings— the origins of the holiday are a bit more somber. The late 1880s saw a massive shift in the labor force. Many people who originally made a living through agriculture and farming now found themselves working in crowded city factories. Jobs were plentiful, but the hours and conditions were horrific. Twelve-hour workdays with no child labor laws led to strikes and the creation of unions to lobby for better working conditions.

Labor Day was founded to honor these workers, who worked and fought for better, more humane work environments.

Get a closer look at the work and contributions of your ancestors through the United States and Canadian census records.

The MyHeritage U.S. Census Records

With over 700 million records from 54 collections in total — 18 federal census collections and 36 state or country census collections — you’re bound to make some fascinating family history discoveries among our U.S. census records.

The MyHeritage Canadian Census Records

Featuring nearly 40 million records from 18 collections with eight national census collections and 10 collections focused on specific provinces, these collections can provide a wealth of knowledge about your Canadian ancestors.

We hope you enjoy searching these collections completely free of charge this weekend, and that it enhances your appreciation and understanding of the work of your ancestors.