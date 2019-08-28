DigitalNC adds 700+ Issues of Raleigh’s Carolinian Newspaper

From the DigitalNC web site:

“Issues of The Carolinian from 1945 to 1959 are now available on DigitalNC, after recently being transferred from a microfilm format to a digital one. This newspaper is still in print and based in Raleigh, North Carolina, where it shares news among its predominantly African American audience. The paper circulated in major cities throughout the state, and later issues were divided to showcase news from each locale, including Fayetteville, Charlotte, High Point, Goldsboro, Greenville, Rocky Mount and others. This paper is available thanks to our partner Olivia Raney Local History Library.

“The paper shares news with its communities regarding important activities, legislation, and celebrations. Much of the paper’s space is spent on personal safety and civil rights activities. Highlighting a reality in the black community during this time period, it is not uncommon to find headlines about acts of violence against The Carolinian‘s African American audience. However, there is frequently uplifting news as well, including educational accomplishments, income raises, family success-stories, and others.”

