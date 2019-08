Old black-and-white movies from the 1920s are not that rare. However, almost all of them are silent movies. A recently discovered 90-year-old movie with matching audio recorded in real time? That’s truly special.

You can see a bit of life in England in the nearly 48-minute movie filmed in 1928 at https://youtu.be/NqyiMrIgwcw or click on the video above.