New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in August 2019

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage:

We have added 16,823,652 records from four exciting new historical record collections to SuperSearch™ this month: the Pennsylvania Death Index, 1906–1964; two Netherlands Newspaper collections, 1659–1899 and 1900–1948; and France, Nord Civil Marriages, 1792–1937.

Here is a breakdown of the newly added record collections:

Collection Description Number of Records Link to Search

Pennsylvania Death Index, 1906-1964 An index to deaths in the state of Pennsylvania from 1906-1964. The index contains information on the place and date of death, age at death, and the full death certificate number. 6,562,484 records Search collection now Netherlands Newspaper collections, 1659–1899 This collection is a compendium of newspapers published primarily in various cities and towns in the Netherlands from 1659 until 1899 1,730,885 pages from 194 newspaper titles Search collection now Netherlands Newspaper collections,1900-1948 As above, from 1900 through 1948. 3,106,605 pages from 148 newspaper titles Search collection now France, Nord Civil Marriages, 1792-1937 An index of the civil records of marriages in the French department of Nord from 1792 to 1937. 5,423,678 records Search collection now

Pennsylvania Death Index, 1906-1964

The Pennsylvania State Death Index contains information on deaths recorded in the state of Pennsylvania from 1906 through 1964. Death certificates offer key details about a person’s life and represent one of the key primary sources for family information.

The 6,562,484 records in this collection provide information on the place and date of death, age at death, and the full death certificate number.

The death certificate of Henry Heinz, the German-American entrepreneur most famous for creating tomato ketchup in 1876 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, appears in this collection.

In 1888, Heinz founded H. J. Heinz Company, an iconic American food processing company. He led initiatives to provide more sanitary food processing, lobbied for the Pure Food and Drug Act in 1906, and offered free hot showers and manicures to his own employees. Heinz held the position of president until his death on May 14, 1919.

Netherlands Newspaper collections, 1659–1899 and 1900–1948

Two Netherlands Newspaper collections have been added to Supersearch this month: 1,730,885 pages from 194 newspaper titles published during the years 1659–1899, and 3,106,605 pages from 148 newspaper titles published during 1900–1948. Combined, the collections span 289 years in the history of the Netherlands and total over 4.8 million newspaper pages.

Newspapers are an important resource for genealogy and family history research. They contain obituaries and other vital record substitutes such as birth, marriage, and death notices. Family members may also be mentioned in articles reporting on local news, events, and social activities. Many such articles provide details on historical events that are unlikely to be found in any other record.

These collections constitute a compendium of newspapers published in various cities and towns in the Netherlands. Additionally, some titles from Dutch territories and Dutch communities in the United States during the same time period are included. Newspapers presented here were collected from the Delpher website, a digital library initiative of the Koninklijke Bibliotheek (The Royal Library of the Netherlands).

This year is the 350th anniversary of the death of Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn. Arguably one of the most famous Dutch painters of all time, Rembrandt is known for his uncanny attention to detail and his exceptional ability to capture emotions and moods. His remarkable works encompass a wide range of style and subject matter: portraits, self-portraits, landscapes, scenes from the Bible and mythology, and much more. The period in which he lived and created art became known as the Dutch Golden Age, partly in his merit.

Just one of the many historical treasures you can find in the Netherlands Newspapers collection 1659–1899 is an article with a biography of Rembrandt.

In the Rotterdam newspaper, Rotterdamsch Nieuwsblad, from July 17, 1893, there is an article about famous anniversaries occurring that week in history. One anniversary mentioned is the date of Rembrandt’s birth — July 15, 1607. Following the birth date is a brief biography of Rembrandt’s life.

Among other details, the article discusses his birthplace, education, family life, and most famous paintings.

Search the Netherlands Newspaper collections, 1659–1899 and 1900–1948.

France, Nord Civil Marriages, 1792-1937

Now available in SuperSearch™ are 5.4 million new civil records of marriages (1792–1937) for the French department of Nord, providing a treasure trove of information for those seeking to learn more about their French heritage and ancestors.

The collection features the names of the bride, groom, their birthplaces, marriage date and location, and the names of the bride’s and groom’s parents. It also contains exciting details you won’t find on other websites — such as ages of the bride and groom, their estimated birth years, and the names of their parents.

Among the records in this collection is the marriage record of the parents of French army officer and statesman, Charles de Gaulle.

After leading the French Resistance during World War II, De Gaulle helped establish a new French Constitution and chaired the first post-war provisional government (1944–1946). In 1959, he came out of retirement to serve as President of France from 1959–1969.

De Gaulle’s parents — Henri Charles Alexandre De Gaulle and Jeanne Caroline Marie Maillot — married in the city of Lille on July 30, 1886.

For more information on this new French collection, please see our dedicated blog post, New France, Nord Civil Marriages, 1792-1937 Collection in SuperSearch™. This collection marks the first in a series of new French collections to be added to SuperSearch™. More French collections are planned for the near future, including the Nord Birth and Death Indexes.

Summary

All these newly updated collections are now available through MyHeritage SuperSearch™. Our Record Matching technology will get to work and notify you automatically if any of these records mention a member of your family tree. You’ll then have the ability to review the record and decide if you’d like to add the new information to your family tree. Searching these records is free but a Data or Complete subscription is required to view the records, save them to your family tree, and access Record Matches.

Enjoy searching these four new collections. Do let us know in the comments below if you make any fascinating new family history discoveries.