This Man Facilitates Surprise Inheritances from Long-forgotten Relatives

This never happens to me but obviously it has happened to others. The stories all seem to be similar to the often-repeated stories of surprise inheritances from long-lost uncles. The true stories may not always involve uncles but surprises do happen.

James Chalmers is an “heir finder,” a genealogist who finds heirs who have unexpectedly inherited money or property. Chalmers has been employed for 12 years at State Trustees in the state of Victoria, Australia. The firm works with clients to create wills, documents providing the power of attorney, and related services.

Mr. Chalmers is something of a gene detective, scouring all manner of public and private records to deliver sums of money and inherited items to mostly unwitting next of kin. His extraordinary job sometimes makes millionaires (his record inheritance is about $3 million) and sometimes reunites families. Almost always, he uncovers secrets.

It must be one great job that provides lots of satisfaction to Mr. Chalmers as well as to the people he notifies. You can read all about James Chalmers and his interesting employment in an article by Zach Hope in The Age web site at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190828.

My thanks to newsletter reader Andrew Kohut for telling me about this interesting story.