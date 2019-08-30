Here’s What RV Camping Looked Like 100 Years Ago

August 30, 2019

Many Americans will jump into their recreational vehicles (RVs) and hit the road this Labor Day weekend. Perhaps you are one of them.However, camping with motor vehicles is nothing new as many of our ancestors did the same thing. The mobile camping craze started about 100 years ago.

If you are interested in the history of camping in RVs, check out the “Tin Can Tourists” pictures who started it all in the Atlas Obscura web site at: https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/heres-what-rv-camping-looked-like-100-years-ago.

