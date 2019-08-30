New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Scotland, Newspaper Birth Notices

Over 121,000 new records have been added to our collection of Scottish newspaper birth notices. These new additions have been transcribed from our existing collection of Scottish newspapers.

Each record includes a transcript and an image of the original newspaper announcement. The amount of information listed varies, but most records will list a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, birth place and parents’ names.

Scotland, Newspaper Death Reports & Obituaries

Over 500,000 additional records are now available to search. This collection of newspaper death reports and obituaries may reveal interesting or undiscovered stories surrounding your ancestors’ life and death.

Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s death date, age at death, parents’ names and the name of their spouse.

Scotland, Newspaper Marriage & Anniversary Notices

A further 201,000 new records have also been added to our notices of marriages and anniversaries.

Also taken from our existing collection of historical newspapers, the records will include a combination of your ancestor’s marriage date, marriage place, spouse’s name and parents’ names. Images of the original notices may reveal additional details.

Lancashire Wills & Probate 1457-1858

More than 26,000 new records have recently been added to this collection. Search these records to see if your ancestor’s probate papers have survived through the centuries. This index will give you details about the type of material available, the probate year, and your ancestor’s occupation and residence.

Until 1857, the Church of England was responsible for administering wills and probate cases. These wills would have been proved in ecclesiastic courts. The records cover Amounderness, Copeland, Furness, Kendal, and Lonsdale deaneries. This collection has been created by both Findmypast, which transcribed original records from the Lancashire Record Office, and the Lancashire and Cheshire Record Society, which provided index work.

International Records Update – Netherlands

Unearth your Dutch roots with three indexes to more than three million births & baptisms, marriages, deaths and burials that took place in the Netherlands between 1564 and 1945.

These transcripts were sourced from the International Genealogical Index and will generate hints against your Findmypast family tree.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

Over 147,000 new pages including five new titles have been added this week. New titles available to search include the Alloa Journal, the Forfar Herald and the Dalkeith Advertiser, as well as the Clyde Bill of Entry and Shipping List. The latter title was published by the Custom House in Glasgow, and recorded the declarations of goods being imported and exported. In total, our brand new Scottish titles comprise of 63,182 new pages, and together cover the hundred years between 1859 and 1959.

Our fifth new addition this week is the Daily Citizen (Manchester). A short-lived publication, produced between 1912 and 1915, this paper was the official newspaper of the fledgling Labour party.