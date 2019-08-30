New Records on FamilySearch from August 2019

· August 30, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in August of 2019 with an astounding 23.3 million new indexed family history records and over 7.6 million digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, England, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, South Africa, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia,, and Wyoming. The United States Deceased Physician Files, United States Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records,, Native American Birth and Death records, and United States Veterans Administrations are included as well. Digital Images came from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, Queensland, Toowoomba, Prison Records Index, 1864-1906 7,634 0 New indexed records collection
Australia Australia, Victoria, Inward Passenger Lists, 1839-1923 164,023 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Vienna Population Cards, 1850-1896 22,532 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911 16,067 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Passenger Lists, 1855-1964 1,166,675 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016 345,819 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926 56,867 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 178 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 27,992 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983  16 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 2,008 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 126,104 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963 48,547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772-1894 2,386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1836 190,775 0 New indexed records collection
French Polynesia French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999 4,861 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877 18,522 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912 19,423 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 49,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950 58,872 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Probate Index Cards, 1640-1903 96,443 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 26,562 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 192,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011  246 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991 846,630 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 223,520 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 18,382 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 268,697 766,663 New indexed records and images collection
United States Alaska, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 22,410 22,595 New indexed records and images collection
United States Arizona, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 141,121 141,661 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929 18,918 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890-1963 83 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914-1923 22 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 8,839 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 4,445 0 New indexed records collection
United States Colorado, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 283,562 283,562 New indexed records and images collection
United States Connecticut, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 478,703 484,260 New indexed records and images collection
United States Delaware, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 74,179 79,724 New indexed records and images collection
United States District of Columbia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 245,072 247,459 New indexed records and images collection
United States Florida, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 536,621 542,399 New indexed records and images collection
United States Hawaii, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 138,956 141,735 New indexed records and images collection
United States Idaho, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 138,954 139,850 New indexed records and images collection
United States Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998 1,773 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015 1,706 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958 84,429 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas State Census, 1915 50,854 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas State Census, 1925 1,833,079 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records 4,428 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maryland, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 532,405 542,647 New indexed records and images collection
United States Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001 912 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 693,535 694,725 New indexed records and images collection
United States Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933 90,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956 97,491 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 952,820 958,644 New indexed records and images collection
United States Nebraska, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 310,174 297,841 New indexed records and images collection
United States Nevada, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 35,949 36,139 New indexed records and images collection
United States New Mexico, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 140,702 141,886 New indexed records and images collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 420,798 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946 1,079,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, State Death Index, 1880-1956 4,749,222 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Church Records, 1700-1970 70,086 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850 26 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 604,280 581,971 New indexed records and images collection
United States Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931 179,267 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960 164,906 0 New indexed records collection
United States Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991 155,658 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 13,419 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Carolina, Colleton County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951 22,417 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 104,071 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records, 1865-1872 51,238 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American Birth and Death Records, 1885-1940 1,167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940 3,272,682 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 144,519 145,062 New indexed records and images collection
United States Virgin Islands, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 5,625 5,625 New indexed records and images collection
United States Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 762,434 766,663 New indexed records and images collection
United States West Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 521,022 524,308 New indexed records and images collection
United States Wyoming, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 66,012 66,160 New indexed records and images collection

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: