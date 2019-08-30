New Records on FamilySearch from August 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in August of 2019 with an astounding 23.3 million new indexed family history records and over 7.6 million digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, England, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, South Africa, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia,, and Wyoming. The United States Deceased Physician Files, United States Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records,, Native American Birth and Death records, and United States Veterans Administrations are included as well. Digital Images came from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.