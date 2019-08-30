New Records on FamilySearch from August 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in August of 2019 with an astounding 23.3 million new indexed family history records and over 7.6 million digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, England, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, South Africa, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia,, and Wyoming. The United States Deceased Physician Files, United States Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records,, Native American Birth and Death records, and United States Veterans Administrations are included as well. Digital Images came from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Colombia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, Queensland, Toowoomba, Prison Records Index, 1864-1906
|7,634
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Australia
|Australia, Victoria, Inward Passenger Lists, 1839-1923
|164,023
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna Population Cards, 1850-1896
|22,532
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|16,067
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Passenger Lists, 1855-1964
|1,166,675
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|345,819
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926
|56,867
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|178
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|27,992
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|16
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|2,008
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers
|126,104
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963
|48,547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772-1894
|2,386
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1836
|190,775
|0
|New indexed records collection
|French Polynesia
|French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999
|4,861
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877
|18,522
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912
|19,423
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|49,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950
|58,872
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Norway
|Norway, Probate Index Cards, 1640-1903
|96,443
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|26,562
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|192,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011
|246
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991
|846,630
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|223,520
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s
|18,382
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|268,697
|766,663
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Alaska, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|22,410
|22,595
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Arizona, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|141,121
|141,661
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929
|18,918
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890-1963
|83
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas, Sevier County, Birth Records, 1914-1923
|22
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|8,839
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989
|4,445
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Colorado, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|283,562
|283,562
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Connecticut, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|478,703
|484,260
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Delaware, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|74,179
|79,724
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|District of Columbia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|245,072
|247,459
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Florida, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|536,621
|542,399
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Hawaii, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|138,956
|141,735
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Idaho, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|138,954
|139,850
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998
|1,773
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Monroe County, Card Index of Births, Deaths & Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015
|1,706
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958
|84,429
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas State Census, 1915
|50,854
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas State Census, 1925
|1,833,079
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records
|4,428
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maryland, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|532,405
|542,647
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001
|912
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|693,535
|694,725
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933
|90,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956
|97,491
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|952,820
|958,644
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Nebraska, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|310,174
|297,841
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Nevada, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|35,949
|36,139
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|New Mexico, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|140,702
|141,886
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|420,798
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946
|1,079,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, State Death Index, 1880-1956
|4,749,222
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Church Records, 1700-1970
|70,086
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850
|26
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|604,280
|581,971
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931
|179,267
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960
|164,906
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991
|155,658
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|13,419
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Colleton County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951
|22,417
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|104,071
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records, 1865-1872
|51,238
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American Birth and Death Records, 1885-1940
|1,167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940
|3,272,682
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|144,519
|145,062
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Virgin Islands, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|5,625
|5,625
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|762,434
|766,663
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|West Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|521,022
|524,308
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Wyoming, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|66,012
|66,160
|New indexed records and images collection
