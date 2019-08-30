Running Genealogy Programs and Storing Data on Different Operating Systems

A newsletter reader recently wrote and asked if she could run her favorite genealogy program in a server. I thought I would answer here in public in case others have the same question.

Question: “Can I operate my [program name deleted] genealogy program on a server?”

My answer:

Yes, but only if the server is running the operating system that the program is designed to use.

The program you mentioned is a Windows program so it will work on a Windows server but will not work on Linux servers, Macintosh servers, or on other operating systems.

That is one of the reasons I now keep all my genealogy records and genealogy programs in the cloud. They work on ALL operating systems, even “smart” cell phones, Android handheld devices, iPads, or Chromebooks.

I no longer have to worry about which operating system is in use or worry about installing software. I can even use a public access computer in a local library to access my records, if necessary, without installing any software in the library’s computer. I also plan to someday purchase a new, cheaper, and probably more powerful computer without worrying about operating system compatibility.

In most cases, information stored in the cloud is safer, more secure, and has more backups than do laptop or desktop computers running Windows, Macintosh, or Linux. Admittedly, I also keep backup copies of everything on a hard drive at home and duplicate copies of the backups in a different file storage service in the cloud. I am a conservative in many ways: I also believe in belts plus suspenders.

Cloud computing isn’t perfect but, for me, it works much better than do Windows, Macintosh, Linux, or other desktop and laptop operating systems.

If you are interested in doing the same, you might want to read my Plus Edition article, (+) Are You Ready for the Future of Computing?, at https://eognplus.com/2019/07/08/are-you-ready-for-the-future-of-computing/. A Plus Edition user name and password are required to access that article.