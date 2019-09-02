Digitizing Canada’s Heritage is the Top Priority for Canada’s new Chief Librarian and Archivist

· September 2, 2019 · People · No Comments

This should be good news for anyone researching Canadian ancestry but doesn’t live near the location(s) of those ancestors!

Canada’s new chief librarian and archivist says her profession’s biggest challenge remains meeting the digital demands of the next generation of library patrons, and that could mean collecting tweets and emails alongside those historical books, maps and photographs.

Leslie Weir, who took over as Library and Archivist of Canada on Friday, told CBC’s Ottawa Morning that in 2000, many were predicting the demise of libraries amid the increasing digitization of books and information. The technology never slowed, yet now, nearly two decades later, libraries are still around.

You can read more in an article in the CBC web site at: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/library-archives-canada-digitizing-leslie-weir-1.5265444.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: