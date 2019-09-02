Digitizing Canada’s Heritage is the Top Priority for Canada’s new Chief Librarian and Archivist

This should be good news for anyone researching Canadian ancestry but doesn’t live near the location(s) of those ancestors!

Canada’s new chief librarian and archivist says her profession’s biggest challenge remains meeting the digital demands of the next generation of library patrons, and that could mean collecting tweets and emails alongside those historical books, maps and photographs.

Leslie Weir, who took over as Library and Archivist of Canada on Friday, told CBC’s Ottawa Morning that in 2000, many were predicting the demise of libraries amid the increasing digitization of books and information. The technology never slowed, yet now, nearly two decades later, libraries are still around.

You can read more in an article in the CBC web site at: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/library-archives-canada-digitizing-leslie-weir-1.5265444.