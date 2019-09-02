On the Road Again, This Time to Amsterdam

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next few days. I will be in Amsterdam, Netherlands from Wednesday, September 4 through Wednesday of the following week, September 11. I will be attending the MyHeritage LIVE 2019 genealogy conference on September 6 through 8. See https://live2019.myheritage.com for details about the conference. I will then add a few days “personal time” after the conference so that I can be a tourist in the country and travel around a bit.

I have been to the Netherlands before and left with some ideas on what I wanted to do “next time.” I want to follow up on those ideas. My last visit was delightful but occurred some years ago. I now plan to see what has changed and to visit a few places that I missed on my last trip.

I hope to write about the conference events that I see at MyHeritage LIVE 2019. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs of the conference in this newsletter while I am there.

I will be traveling with a Chromebook, an iPad, and a smartphone, so I should be well-connected while in Amsterdam. Posting new articles shouldn’t be much of a technical challenge. However, the big problem during many of my past travels always has been the amount of time available. You may not see as many new articles posted as usual.

I should be back home in the evening of September 11.

Stay tuned!