Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

On the Road Again, This Time to Amsterdam

(+) Convert Your Old Computer into an In-Home Server

Running Genealogy Programs and Storing Data on Different Operating Systems

The Best Mobile Scanning Apps

FamilySearch Introduces Family Tree Lite

Digitizing Canada’s Heritage is the Top Priority for Canada’s new Chief Librarian and Archivist

This Man Facilitates Surprise Inheritances from Long-forgotten Relatives

A Study of Immigrants from Russia to Baltimore

Africa’s Largest Ancestry DNA Unveiling Takes Place in Ghana as 250 Americans Retrace 400-Year Slave Route

New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in August 2019

Lancaster County (Virginia) Fiduciary Records 1657-1872 Online

DigitalNC adds 700+ Issues of Raleigh’s Carolinian Newspaper

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Records on FamilySearch from August 2019

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

TheGenealogist Releases the Lloyd George Domesday Survey Records for Tower Hamlets

Black Sheep in the (New Zealand) Family?

Footage With Authentic Audio From 1928 England

Here’s What RV Camping Looked Like 100 Years Ago

Off Topic: Zello for Cell Phones is not an Actual Walkie-Talkie, and Still Needs Internet Connectivity to Work

Will My Cellphone Work During and After a Hurricane?

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

