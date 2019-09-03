Still Another Update to Randy Majors’ Genealogy Mapping Web Site

· September 3, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

Randy Majors continues to turn Google Maps into a service with many more features than what the Google software engineers ever dreamed of. (See https://tinyurl.com/eogn190903 for my earlier articles about Randy’s many additional features for Google Maps.) Now he writes:

Now feel free to add City Limits to your County Maps — and actually see what’s going on!
(I’ve added automatic coloring to the City Limits so their much easier to see what’s going on.) See https://www.randymajors.com/p/city-limits-on-google-maps.html.

New Tool shows Elevations on Google Maps, all over the world
(a geogeek tool for sure, this one has some cool features like ability to show Elevation Profiles and to see areas of same elevation, etc). See https://www.randymajors.com/p/elevation-on-google-maps.html.

How to link to an HISTORICAL County Lines map for any Year and Geographic Area of Interest — overlaid on Google Maps
(this one is good for genealogy websites, bloggers etc that want to include a link to a map of a specific area and timeframe). See https://www.randymajors.com/2019/08/how-to-link-to-historical-county-lines.html for instructions on how to use this.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: