Still Another Update to Randy Majors’ Genealogy Mapping Web Site

Randy Majors continues to turn Google Maps into a service with many more features than what the Google software engineers ever dreamed of. (See https://tinyurl.com/eogn190903 for my earlier articles about Randy’s many additional features for Google Maps.) Now he writes:

Now feel free to add City Limits to your County Maps — and actually see what’s going on!

(I’ve added automatic coloring to the City Limits so their much easier to see what’s going on.) See https://www.randymajors.com/p/city-limits-on-google-maps.html.

New Tool shows Elevations on Google Maps, all over the world

(a geogeek tool for sure, this one has some cool features like ability to show Elevation Profiles and to see areas of same elevation, etc). See https://www.randymajors.com/p/elevation-on-google-maps.html.

How to link to an HISTORICAL County Lines map for any Year and Geographic Area of Interest — overlaid on Google Maps

(this one is good for genealogy websites, bloggers etc that want to include a link to a map of a specific area and timeframe). See https://www.randymajors.com/2019/08/how-to-link-to-historical-county-lines.html for instructions on how to use this.