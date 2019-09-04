MyHeritage Live Update

· September 4, 2019 · Conferences, Current Affairs, Video & Television · No Comments

We are just a couple of days away from the MyHeritage users conference in Amsterdam. Today, MyHeritage announced that the company will live stream the genealogy and DNA lecture tracks online throughout the conference. Yes, you can attend “in absentia” without leaving home.

The following message was written by MyHeritage:

The live stream will be available on the MyHeritage LIVE website and on the MyHeritage Facebook page, so please tune in from 9:00 a.m. Amsterdam time on September 7th. If you need help calculating the time difference to your local time zone, you can use https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com/.
Make sure to visit the conference website to see the full schedule.

Best regards,
The MyHeritage LIVE team

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: