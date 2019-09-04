MyHeritage Live Update

We are just a couple of days away from the MyHeritage users conference in Amsterdam. Today, MyHeritage announced that the company will live stream the genealogy and DNA lecture tracks online throughout the conference. Yes, you can attend “in absentia” without leaving home.
The following message was written by MyHeritage:
The live stream will be available on the MyHeritage LIVE website and on the MyHeritage Facebook page, so please tune in from 9:00 a.m. Amsterdam time on September 7th. If you need help calculating the time difference to your local time zone, you can use https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com/.
Make sure to visit the conference website to see the full schedule.
Best regards,
The MyHeritage LIVE team
Recent Comments