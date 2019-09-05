Genetic Study Shows Deep Norwegian Lineage in People of Northern Scotland

I doubt if this will surprise anyone from northern Scotland as the history of what is now Scotland and Norway has been linked together for centuries. However, a new DNA study confirms what many people have long suspected.

A team of researchers from Scotland and the U.K. has found via genetic study that many people in modern Scotland are of Norwegian descent. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study and what they found.

As the researchers note, many genetic studies have been conducted with people living in England, Wales and Ireland—but little has been done with people living in Scotland. To remedy the situation, the researchers gathered and analyzed genomic data from 2,544 people from across Britain, Ireland and many of the islands that surround them. The team focused most specifically on people in Scotland who lived within 50 miles of their parents.

