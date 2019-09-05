New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added over 3 million Native American census rolls from 1885-1940. This week also contains free, historical records from Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, Hungary, Mexico, Switzerland and the United States, including Hawaii, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018
|47,945
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Croatia
|Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1725-1926
|14,970
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|El Salvador
|El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001
|90,057
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Hungary
|Hungary Civil Registration, 1895-1980
|135,815
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|45,610
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Switzerland
|Switzerland, Bern, Civil Registration, 1792-1876
|1,402
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909
|31,568
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Minnesota, County Marriages, 1860-1949
|1,438
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, County Marriages, 1847-1848; 1908-1936
|4,074
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, WWI Index and Return Cards, 1916-1920
|100,468
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Allegheny, Pittsburgh, Naturalization Card File Index, 1906-1990
|116,726
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940
|3,123,479
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Cemetery Abstracts
|125,183
|0
|New indexed records collection
