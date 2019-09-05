New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 3 million Native American census rolls from 1885-1940. This week also contains free, historical records from Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, Hungary, Mexico, Switzerland and the United States, including Hawaii, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018 47,945 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Croatia Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1725-1926 14,970 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
El Salvador El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001 90,057 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Hungary Hungary Civil Registration, 1895-1980 135,815 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 45,610 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Switzerland Switzerland, Bern, Civil Registration, 1792-1876 1,402 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909 31,568 0 New indexed records collection
United States Minnesota, County Marriages, 1860-1949 1,438 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, County Marriages, 1847-1848; 1908-1936 4,074 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, WWI Index and Return Cards, 1916-1920 100,468 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Allegheny, Pittsburgh, Naturalization Card File Index, 1906-1990 116,726 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940 3,123,479 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Cemetery Abstracts 125,183 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

