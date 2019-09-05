RPAC at FGS 2019 in DC — Is This A Breakthrough?

· September 5, 2019 · Conferences, Current Affairs, Preservation · No Comments

The Federation of Genealogical Societies’ annual conference was held recently at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC. One of the many sessions at the conference may produce results that will impact today’s and future genealogists researching records in the United States.

The Records Preservation and Access Committee (RPAC) included the Executive Director of NAPHSIS, the organization of Vital Records Officers; and Jeremy Grant from the local Venable Law Firm presenting a new Blueprint for a Better Identity, a solution to the identity theft crisis. The genealogy community was represented by Jan Meisels Allen and Fred Moss, both representing the RPAC committee.

A report on the presentations made has now been published in the RPAC Blog at https://fgs.org/rpac-at-fgs-2019-in-dc/.

If you are concerned about future access to the records often used by genealogists to identify and research the lives of ancestors, you will be interested in this report. Again, it is available at: https://fgs.org/rpac-at-fgs-2019-in-dc/.

