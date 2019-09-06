A Digital Family Tree grows in Boston

From an article by Alison Kuznitz in the Boston Globe web site:

A massive genealogical project to digitize records from parishes in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will expand its scope to the early 20th century, chronicling the lives of 10 million additional immigrants who maintained close ties to their ethnic communities amid the thrusts of assimilation.

Since its inception in 2017, the Historic Catholic Records Online Project has scanned and indexed documents dating from 1789 to 1900 for 154 parishes. The project is a collaboration between the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the Boston Archdiocese.

Cataloging the influx of immigrants who arrived from 1901 through 1920 will double the number of parishioners included in the online database, said project coordinator Molly Rogers.

You can read the full article at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190906a.