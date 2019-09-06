Here are the Mayflower 400th Anniversary Events that can be Streamed Live and How You Can Watch Them

Most of then television stations listed here are in the Boston, Massachusetts area although some of them are simply broadcasting network shows that will be available nationwide. From an article by Christopher Gavin in the Boston.com web site:

The 400th anniversary of the Mayflower arriving on the shores of Massachusetts isn’t until next year, but the anticipation has already begun.

Dozens of events around the world and right here in the Bay State are lined up to mark the historic occasion, including a special appearance of the Mayflower II in Boston Harbor next May.

Don’t want to miss any of the action?

NBC 10 Boston, NECN, and Telemundo Boston have partnered with organizers, Plymouth 400, Mayflower Sails 2020, and Mayflower 400, and the BBC for coverage of the major milestone.

While the stations have scheduled many programs and specials surrounding the events, here are the festivities you can watch as they happen (and how you can do it), according to network representatives:

