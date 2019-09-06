New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Discover your Yorkshire ancestors who attended or were teachers in schools between 1862 and 1959. This new and exclusive collection of more than 137,000 transcripts allows you to explore their school records to find the year and the school they attended.

The collection includes records from 63 schools in Yorkshire’s West Riding. School records can be an extremely rich source of information for genealogy research and add colour to the life of your ancestor with the details that they provide.

Over 236,000 additional records covering 146 parishes have been added to our collection of Scottish Catholic baptisms.





Each result includes both a transcript and an image of the original document that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, baptism place and parents’ names. Images may also reveal the names of godparents or sponsors as well as additional comments.

A further 129,000 Scottish Catholic marriages are also available to search.

These transcripts and images reveal when and where your ancestor was married as well as the names of their spouse and father. Images will often reveal additional details such as the names of witnesses and couple’s residences.

Discover where your Catholic ancestors were laid to rest with over 16,000 additional burial records.

All of this week’s Scottish Catholic additions are exclusive to Findmypast and cover 124 parishes across the country. As well as birth year, death date, burial date and location, images may reveal their marital status, cause of death or additional comments.

Last but not least, a further 114,000 congregational records are now available to search.

Covering all eight Scottish Catholic dioceses, this collection includes registers of confirmations and communion recipients, as well as parish lists, seat rentals, and lists of people who converted to Catholicism.

Explore your Portuguese roots with three indexes to more than 570,000 transcripts of baptisms, marriages and deaths.

Spanning the years 1570 to 1910, these records will reveal important dates and locations as well as the names of parents and spouses.

This week sees 100,598 brand new pages joining The Archive, with updates to 14 of our existing titles, as well as five new titles joining our collection. Four new Scottish titles are now available to search; the Ayrshire Post, the Wishaw Press, the Irvine Herald and the North British Agriculturalist. This bi-weekly specialty title described itself as a ‘magazine of farming, gardening, forestry and rural economy.’

Rounding off our new publications for this week is another specialist title – Holmes’ Brewing Trade Gazette. This curios journal, published by one Joseph Holmes, a brewer’s chemist from Leeds, was a ‘monthly journal dedicated to the interests of Brewers, Publicans, Wine & Spirit Merchants.’