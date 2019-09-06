Queensland, Australia Government Historical Dataset Indices are now Available Online

I am not sure how long these indices have been available online but they are new to me. The datasets of greatest significance to Family Historians can be found in the Historical Group. However, please note these are only indices, not original documents, maps or photographs but are a veritable treasure trove of information nonetheless. If you need more detailed information, you can first find the record of interest in the indices and then order a copy of the full original document.

The indices are available at: https://www.data.qld.gov.au/dataset?groups=historical