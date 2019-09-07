New MyHeritage Education Center Announced in MyHeritage LIVE 2019

The following announced was written by MyHeritage:

We have great news! During MyHeritage LIVE, our annual MyHeritage user conference, we just announced MyHeritage Education: a new online resource center for enhancing your understanding of the MyHeritage platform and to help you make the most of your family history research.

Available in English, German, Dutch, French, Swedish, and Norwegian, the new Education Center includes loads of learning materials that will help you learn about every facet of MyHeritage. Articles, how-to videos, and webinars cover a wide variety of topics, including plenty of tips for everyone from beginner family history enthusiasts to seasoned genealogists.

We will be adding new languages in the future, and we will be constantly be adding new content in each language.

Whether you’re a new MyHeritage user, just starting your journey into family history research or a genealogy veteran, MyHeritage Education is sure to benefit you and help you make the most of your MyHeritage experience.

Read more about this exciting new site in the blog post, and feel free to share it with all the world.

