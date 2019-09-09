An Update from MyHeritage LIVE 2019 – Day 3 (the Final Day)

This may sound anti-climatic, but Day #3 of the MyHeritage LIVE 2019 was almost identical to Day #2. The only major difference was obvious: there were different presentations made by different speakers. Actually, I consider that to be great news! Indeed, it was exactly what I had hoped would happen.
Every attendee I talked with expressed delight in attending the conference and everyone seemed to smile all day long, except maybe for me. Due to self-inflicted strolls around the city, my feet hurt!
I won’t republish the names of all the speakers or the names of their presentations as that information is already available online at https://live2019.myheritage.com/. Click on that link for the details.
This year’s numbers include:
450 in-person attendees from 30 different countries, including several from Australia and one person from Brazil
Tens of thousands of “virtual” attendees who viewed live streaming video of many presentations
37 presentations were made and I don’t think that number includes the hands-on workshops
Aaron Godfrey (shown above), VP of Marketing at MyHeritage, gave closing remarks in the last session of the day. He gave it in his usual humorous style but then asked in a semi-serious manner:
“Who thinks we should hold another event next year, to be called “MyHeritage LIVE 2020?”
As you might expect, there was loud applause from the hundreds of genealogists in the room at that moment. Then Aaron admitted that MyHeritage has already started planning for next year’s event. A lot of details are unknown at this moment. After all, the staff has been rather busy planning THIS YEAR’s event. Even the date and the selection of a suitable venue for 2020 have not yet been formalized. However, the company has decided on the country for MyHeritage LIVE 2020:
ISRAEL!
Which city? Tel Aviv? Jerusalem? Haifa? Ashdod? Beersheba? The decision has yet to be made. Stay tuned for an announcement in a few months. I’m betting on Tel Aviv or possibly Jerusalem. However, that’s just a guess.
I’ll see you next year in Israel!
Here are a few pictures I took on the last day on MyHeritage LIVE 2019:
Mike Stangel, General Manager of Geni.com, explains “Using Geni and How it is Different from Other Genealogy Platforms”
Alon Diament Carmel, PhD, of the MyHeritage Science Team spoke on “The World Wide DNA Web”
A panel discussion on “The Future of DNA Testing” with (left to right), Maya Lerner (moderator), Roberta Estes, Blaine Bettinger, and Dr. Yaniv Erlich
Would you like to know what it takes to live stream video on the Internet? This is one of the two live streaming stations at the conference. The equipment is very expensive. It includes a Mac Pro (not shown above) that costs $3,000 to $8,000 when fully configured! To duplicate this set-up, you will need several thousand dollars’ worth of hardware. Also, bring your credit card for the last-minute “incidentals” you may need!
There were 4 of these professional-grade video cameras in use, 2 in each room.
Here is my favorite thing at the conference: the food! The Hilton Amsterdam served a buffet lunch each day.
