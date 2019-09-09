Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. You will notice that this week’s email looks radically different from the previous Plus Edition email messages you have received. It is even different from last week’s (experimental) email message. I hope you will like the changes but, if not, please let me know.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

An Update from MyHeritage LIVE 2019 – Day 1

An Update from MyHeritage LIVE 2019 – Day 2

An Update from MyHeritage LIVE 2019 – Day 3 (the Final Day)

MyHeritage Acquires Promethease and SNPedia

New MyHeritage Education Center Announced in MyHeritage LIVE 2019

A Brief Report on the Party in Amsterdam on Saturday Evening

Who Was that Mystery Person in Costume at the MyHeritage LIVE 2019 Party?

RPAC at FGS 2019 in DC — Is This A Breakthrough?

Still Another Update to Randy Majors’ Genealogy Mapping Web Site

WikiTree Announces Fourth Source-a-Thon

Genetic Study Shows Deep Norwegian Lineage in People of Northern Scotland

Here are the Mayflower 400th Anniversary Events that can be Streamed Live and How You Can Watch Them

A Digital Family Tree grows in Boston

Queensland, Australia Government Historical Dataset Indices are now Available Online

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 September 2019

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.