Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

From the Ancestry.com list of recent new and/or updated additions at https://www.ancestry.com/cs/recent-collections:

New and Updated
UPDATED U.S., Find A Grave Index, 1600s-Current
9/5/2019
NEW Wisconsin, Employment Records, 1903-1988
9/3/2019
UPDATED Germany and Surrounding Areas, Address Books, 1815-1974
8/30/2019
UPDATED New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-2017
8/30/2019

