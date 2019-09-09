Who Was that Mystery Person in Costume at the MyHeritage LIVE 2019 Party?

Yesterday, I published several pictures taken at the MyHeritage party with a 1960s theme held on Saturday evening. Click here to see the pictures.  I also published a photo of one well-known genealogist “in disguise:”

That’s me on the left and the “mystery person” on the right. Do you recognize him? OK, here is an earlier photo of the two of us at the same conference:

That’s still me on the left along with “mystery person,” now in civilian clothes, Daniel Horowitz of MyHeritage on the right. I admit I didn’t recognize him when I first saw Daniel in the costume!

 

