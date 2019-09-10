New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 September 2019

· September 10, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added newfree, historical records this week from Bolivia, Costa Rica, Germany, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Spain and the United States. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 120,328 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 42,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934 61,223 0 New indexed records collection
Panama Panama, Catholic Church Records, 1707-1973 36,461 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 159,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005 9,161 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 306,796 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Porto, Catholic Church Records, 1535-1949 27,59 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Russia Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934 6,463 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941 30,264 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Military Servicemen in World War I Records, 1919 4,736 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

