New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Bolivia, Costa Rica, Germany, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Spain and the United States.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|120,328
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|42,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934
|61,223
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Panama
|Panama, Catholic Church Records, 1707-1973
|36,461
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|159,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Puno, Civil Registration, 1890-2005
|9,161
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|306,796
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Porto, Catholic Church Records, 1535-1949
|27,59
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Russia
|Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934
|6,463
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941
|30,264
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Military Servicemen in World War I Records, 1919
|4,736
|0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
