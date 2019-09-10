The Missing Piece, the MyHeritage Original Documentary that had its World Premiere this Past Weekend at the MyHeritage Live in Amsterdam is now Available to Watch Online

The Missing Piece is a powerful and inspiring film about hope and discovery. I wrote about it in this newsletter last week and you can read my article at: https://blog.eogn.com/2019/09/06/an-update-from-myheritage-live-2019-day-1/.It tells the incredible story of two sisters, both abandoned as children, overcoming insurmountable odds to discover who they are and where they come from. It’s also a moving testament to the meaningful discoveries being made every day through MyHeritage.

I encourage you to watch the film if you want to watch a heart-warming story about finding long-lost relatives by using DNA tests and matches.

You can find the 28-minute video on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVDArJvtelk or watch in the video player below:

