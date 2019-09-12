Another “Interesting” Obituary

I have published a number of humorous or otherwise interesting obituaries in the past, simply because I enjoy reading them Apparently, humorous obituaries are also enjoyed by many others. Two different newsletter readers have now sent me links to the same person’s obituary and I must say that I am sorry I never met the man. He sounds like “my kind of guy.”

Joseph Heller, Jr.

Joe Heller made his last undignified and largely irreverent gesture on September 8, 2019, signing off on a life, in his words, "generally well-lived and with few regrets." When the doctors confronted his daughters with the news last week that "your father is a very sick man," in unison they replied, "you have no idea." God thankfully broke the mold after Joe was born…

Also, you will enjoy these words to describe his memorial service:

Joe despised formality and stuffiness and would really be ticked off if you showed up in a suit. Dress comfortably. The family encourages you to don the most inappropriate T-Shirt that you are comfortable being seen in public with as Joe often did.

You can obtain a good glimpse into the life of this fun-loving and loved-by-all man at: http://tinyurl.com/eogn-heller

My thanks to newsletter readers Karen Parker and Marilyn Quinby for telling me about Joseph Heller’s obituary.