Road to RootsTech 2020 Video Series is Now Available

The folks at FamilySearch have announced that exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to RootsTech 2020 in Salt Lake City is now available. This video series will allow you to see things like:
- How we plan the conference.
- What we’ve planned for RootsTech 2020.
- Tips on how to make the most of your RootsTech experience.
- What the Salt Palace will look like during RootsTech.
- And much more!
FamilySearch will publish new videos bimonthly, and each episode will be available on the Road to RootsTech 2020 YouTube playlist at https://youtu.be/zSh5cbtvT9U, on the Facebook and Twitter pages, and on the RootsTech website.
