Road to RootsTech 2020 Video Series is Now Available

The folks at FamilySearch have announced that exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to RootsTech 2020 in Salt Lake City is now available. This video series will allow you to see things like:

How we plan the conference.

What we’ve planned for RootsTech 2020.

Tips on how to make the most of your RootsTech experience.

What the Salt Palace will look like during RootsTech.

And much more!

FamilySearch will publish new videos bimonthly, and each episode will be available on the Road to RootsTech 2020 YouTube playlist at https://youtu.be/zSh5cbtvT9U, on the Facebook and Twitter pages, and on the RootsTech website.