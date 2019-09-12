Road to RootsTech 2020 Video Series is Now Available

September 12, 2019

The folks at FamilySearch have announced that exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to RootsTech 2020 in Salt Lake City is now available. This video series will allow you to see things like:

  • How we plan the conference.
  • What we’ve planned for RootsTech 2020.
  • Tips on how to make the most of your RootsTech experience.
  • What the Salt Palace will look like during RootsTech.
  • And much more!

FamilySearch will publish new videos bimonthly, and each episode will be available on the Road to RootsTech 2020 YouTube playlist at https://youtu.be/zSh5cbtvT9U, on the Facebook and Twitter pages, and on the RootsTech website.

