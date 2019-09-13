Announcing FamilyTreeWebinars.com’s 1,000 Webinars: History, Bloopers, Inside the Tech, and What’s Next

FamilyTreeWebinars.com is about to hold the web site’s 1000th webinar. That must be some sort of record. Here is the announcement from Geoff Rasmussen, the host of the webinars:

One thousand ways to find your ancestors.

One thousand answers to “what should I learn today?”

One thousand reasons to reschedule your dentist appointment.

Join us on Friday, September 20, 2019 for FamilyTreeWebinars.com’s 1,000th webinar. We’ll recall the history, relive the bloopers, remember the emotions, and view never-before-revealed insights of the behind-the-scenes of the webinar series that revolutionized genealogy education.

Register here (free) for the live event.

We’ll have lots of door prizes to give away so be one of the first 3,000 to join to secure your virtual seat. You read that correctly – for the first time we’ll triple the usual capacity (thanks to MyHeritage!) in anticipation of the largest crowd ever.

After winning a drawing for a free 1-year membership to GoToWebinar (valued at $6,000), I thought, “I’ll do one webinar a month, maybe, and we’ll see how it goes.” The most commonly-asked question back then was, “what is a web-u-naire?” Ten years later, the genealogy webinar has transformed access to genealogy learning throughout the world.

It’s humbling and exciting to be a part of something that has made a real impact on others’ lives. Thanks especially to all of our wonderful instructors!

I’ll see you all online next Friday. And remember, “life is short, do genealogy first!”

Check it out at: https://news.legacyfamilytree.com/legacy_news/2019/09/1000webinars.html.