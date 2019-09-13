Genetic Testing Scam Preys on Seniors’ Cancer Fears and May Be Costing Taxpayers Millions

This article is slightly “off topic.” That is, the article is not about genealogy, history, or related topics. However, I know many readers of this newsletter are interested in all sorts of DNA-related topics so I am publishing a link to an article about a DNA-related scam that has become popular in recent weeks. You need to be aware of this and perhaps you should also warn your friends who have not yet heard about this scam.

A story in the CBS News web site tells of a scam that recently victimized a pair of retirees from Austin, Texas:

“There was a couple of people in there saying ‘come get your DNA tested,'” Judy recalled. The company, Genexe Health, billed itself as a genetic testing “one-stop shop.” With a quick cheek swab, the Johnson’s could learn if they carried any genes that made a cancer diagnosis more likely.

“I’ve had cancer. I had cancer six years ago. They indicated that they could give us some results that if it’s genetic, that it could be passed on to my children. We’ve got four daughters,” Judy said.

They were also told the tests wouldn’t cost them anything – Medicare would foot the bill – and that they would get the results in four to six weeks. That was almost a year ago. Since then, they’ve received nothing, but their Medicare accounts were charged for a slew of genetic tests amounting to thousands of dollars. Judy’s account was billed more than $10,000 and Ken’s more than $8,300.

Yes, it could happen to you or to any of your friends. You can read the full article and watch a video from CBS News at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190913.