New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Here’s what’s new to the site this Findmypast Friday.

Over 63,000 additional records have been added to 16 parishes across the county. The new additions consist of transcripts provided by the Berkshire Family History Society that may reveal your relative’s age, marital status, residence, occupation, father’s name and spouse’s details. Some records may also include the names of witnesses and additional notes.

Berkshire marriages cover more than 156 parishes in Berkshire bewtween 1538 and 1933. The transcripts were created by both Findmypast and the Berkshire Family History Society using original marriage registers and bishop’s transcripts held by the Berkshire Archives. A third set of records originates from the Phillimore Marriage Registers. The collection will provide images from the Phillimore registers.

Over 23,000 Derbyshire Family History Society transcripts have been added for 12 cemeteries around the county. As well as revealing the final resting place of your ancestor, these records may also reveal their age at death, birth year, death year, burial date and if they died paupers. Some records may also list next of kin, allowing you to add new names to your growing family tree.

10 brand new parishes have been added to the collection:

Breaston Chellaston Derby Draycott Duffield Findern Marston on Dove Mickleover Spondon Temple Normanton



Plus, records have also been added to two existing parishes, Wilne and St Chad and Sudbury, All Saints.

The Irish Boundary Commission was set up to determine the boundary between the Irish Free State and Northern Ireland. Findmypast has digitized this collection of more than 47,000 records from The National Archives which include the Commission’s minutes, papers, correspondence and report of the Irish Boundary Commission, and records of oral and written evidence submitted to it.

From 1815 until 1948, Sri Lanka, formerly known as Ceylon, was a British colony. The 4,500 records in this collection span that period and have been collected and transcribed by the Kabristan Archives. They include the names of those who were serving in Ceylon and were married, died, or had children there. Over 1,000 names of those who served in Ceylon during the First World War are also included.

Does your family tree have Russian roots? Search for your Russian ancestors in more than 325,000 baptisms, marriages and burials. These three indexes will provide you with essential names, dates and locations for expanding your Russian family tree.

This week we have added 110,926 new pages to our collection. This includes two newspapers that cover the historic county of Dumfriesshire. Both weekly publications, the Eskdale and Liddesdale Advertiser was published in Langholm and the newspaper continues to this day, and the Galloway News and Kirkcudbrightshire Advertiser was published in Dalbeattie.

Rounding off our trio of new Scottish titles this week is the Montrose Standard, another weekly title that was published in Angus. Founded in 1837, we have an extensive run of editions for this particular publication, numbering nearly 50,000 pages and so far spanning the years 1844 to 1957, representing over a century’s worth of local news coverage.