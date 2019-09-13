New School and University Registers on TheGenealogist

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

As children go back to school, TheGenealogist has just released a diverse batch of school and university records to join its ever growing education collection

Researchers can use this new data to find ancestors who attended or taught at a variety of Educational establishments between the 1830s and 1930s. Also listed are the names of those who held high office in the institutions, such as the patrons, deans, visitors, professors, masters in the case of universities and the principles and governors in the case of schools.

Use these records to add colour to a family story and glean important information from the biographical details to use in further research.

The list of records included in this release are:

St. Lawrence College Ramsgate Register, 1879 to 1911 Upper Canada College Address List 1829-1929 The Report Of The President Of Queen’s College Belfast 1896-1897 The Glenalmond Register 1847-1929 Clifton College Register 1862-1912 Edinburgh Institution 1832-1932 King Williams College Register 1833-1904 The Bradfield College Register 1850-1923 The Old Denstonian Chronicle 1915 The Old Denstonian Chronicle 1916 The Old Denstonian Chronicle 1917 The Old Denstonian Chronicle 1918 The Old Denstonian Chronicle 1919 Isle of Man, King William’s College Register 1833-1927 Ireland, The Campbell College Register 1894-1938 Eton College, Easter 1862 Keble College Register, 1870-1925 Rathmines School Roll, 1858-1899 Charterhouse Register 1911-1920 Vol. III Cheltenham College Register 1841-1927 Alumni Carthusiani, 1614-1872



This expands our extensive education records collection.

Read our article: https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2019/find-ancestors-in-education-records-1180/