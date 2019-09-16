Follow-Up to Another “Interesting” Obituary about Joseph Heller, Jr.

· September 16, 2019 · Humor, People · No Comments

Last week I published an article at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/09/12/another-interesting-obituary/ about Joe Heller’s obituary. It seems that his funeral and burial ceremony have now taken place and, as you might expect, both were a bit “unusual.”

According to the New York Times at https://tinyurl.com/eogn190916:

On Friday morning, Mr. Heller’s body, in a coffin draped with an American flag, was placed on the 1941 Mack fire truck he helped restore and taken to Centerbrook Cemetery to be buried next to his wife, Irene, who died in 2015, and whom he embarrassed daily “with his mouth and choice of clothing,” according to the obituary.

Family members followed the fire truck in Mr. Heller’s immaculately restored 1932 Plymouth roadster with, as per his request, a set of plastic testicles dangling from the rear bumper.

There’s more information available at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190916.

