Kadeena Cox Announced as a Keynote Speaker at RootsTech/London

· September 16, 2019 · Conferences · No Comments

From an announcement by FamilySearch:

Kadeena Cox is coming to RootsTech as a keynote speaker! We’re so excited to have her join our already stellar line-up. She will speak on Friday, 25 October at 11 AM. If you don’t know anything about her, here’s a quick summary:

Kadeena Cox is an accomplished professional Paralympic athlete. She is perhaps best known for being the first British athlete in 32 years to take gold in two sports at the same Paralympic games. Cox has completed in a variety of sports since an early age. In 2014, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) but did not let that stop her from achieving excellence in her life. She went on to win two gold medals and a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympics. Cox has broken records, won world titles, and represented her country well in her notable accomplishments as a professional athlete.

We can’t wait to hear her story on stage in a few short weeks!

Also, we recently published a ‘Conference Overview’ page that gives you a high-level look into all of the activities happening during RootsTech. It’s a great resource as you start planning your conference adventures.

